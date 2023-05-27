LawCall
Traffic Alert: 2-vehicle crash causes lane blockage in Bibb Co.

The crash resulted in lane closures on Alabama 5 near Indian Hills Drive in Bibb County
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -A crash involving two vehicles Saturday morning is causing a lane blockage on Alabama 5 near Indian Hills Drive in Bibb County.


embedgooglemap.net

The affected lanes are currently closed according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to monitor the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

