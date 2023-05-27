LawCall
St. Clair County leaders investing $1 million for mental health at new jail

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As construction wraps up for the new St Clair County Jail in Pell City, they plan to use money from an opioid settlement for mental health services for inmates.

St. Clair County Commissioner Stan Batemon says the county is one of many recipients throughout the state, a part of the settlement that will give the county nearly a million dollars over the next few years.

Batemon says their goal with these services is to help inmates cope with various issues they’re facing, also providing them with community resources to ensure once they leave, they don’t return.

“We’re trying to make the jail not a friendly place for prisoners. It’s a prison. It’s going to continue to be a prison,” said Batemon. “But at least a place where we can address the people that are in the jails and hopefully prevent them from coming back. It’ll have space in it for mental health counseling. It’ll have space in it for training for our jail staff. It’ll actually have a space in it for the judges to do video arraignment, so you have to bring a prisoner from the jail to the courtroom.”

Batemon says they are putting the final touches on the facility now and checking to be sure things are working correctly. He thinks it should be ready to open sometime in July.

