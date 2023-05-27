LawCall
UPDATE: One shot in Ensley, transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries

West precinct officers on scene of shooting in Ensley
West precinct officers on scene of shooting in Ensley(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE- An adult male was found at the scene and transported to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say over 20 rounds were fired and that they believe this was a targeted attack.

Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and you may receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Birmingham Police are on the scene on reports of an individual shot in neighborhood of Ensley.

Officials responded to a call at 1516 Avenue L Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers found one person shot with life threatening injuries.

At this time, officials say there is no one in custody.

BPD is currently investigating the situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

