Glenn Foster’s family and friends stage courthouse rally and call on authorities to re-open investigation

Source: WBRC Video
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARROLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and supporters held a rally in downtown Carrolton Friday involving former NFL player Glenn Foster. Foster, a former New Orleans Saints lineman, died in police custody in Pickens County more than two years ago.

In front of the Pickens County Courthouse in Carrolton, a call to never forget Glenn Foster and a demand that authorities reopen the investigation and be more transparent. Black Lives Matter Rapid Response Coordinator Andrew Joseph led the charge.

“Text messages that need to be released, body footage that needs to be released, and film him exiting the car supposed to be alive,” said Black Lives Matter Coordinator Andrew Joseph.

Family, friends, and supporters say they still believe Glenn Foster’s death was a mystery. At the time of his death, Foster was taken to a healthcare facility in Tuscaloosa. An investigation followed and a grand jury heard evidence in the case but chose not to indict anyone on criminal charges, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office. More than two years later, supporters still refused to accept the grand jury’s decision. Cherine Hafez-DeWalt drove six hours from New Orleans to be in Carrolton Friday morning.

“Glenn represented everybody in this circle today and even we don’t all look alike. We’re here to support each other,” family friend Cherine Hafez-DeWalt.

“We come here to make a difference and make sure Glenn is not forgotten. We want people to know we are still fighting for justice,” said Glenn Foster’s mom Sabrina Foster.

Justice is what Andrew Joseph hopes will come now from the Department of Justice.

“We’re gonna have more rallies and escalate this thing and move it up to the DOJ,” said Joseph.

Both district attorneys in Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties declined to comment.

Glenn Foster was 31 years old when he died. He would have turned 33 on May 31.

