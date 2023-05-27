LawCall
Georgia teenager dead after ATV crash in Cherokee County

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager died in an ATV crash that happened two miles north of Cedar Bluff in Cherokee County.

A 14-year-old from Rome, Georgia was critically injured when the ATV they were driving crashed Friday afternoon. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, rode up a guy wire, then overturned. The teen was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment before they were pronounced dead.

An 8-year-old was also injured and taken to an area hospital. We’re told both teens were not wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

The incident occurred on Cherokee County 102 near Cherokee County 104.

