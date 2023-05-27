Birmingham Police investigating after two men shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say two men were shot Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Paris Avenue.

Police say one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting may have happened after an argument over a dice game.

