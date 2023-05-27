Birmingham Police investigating after two men shot
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say two men were shot Friday evening.
Officers were called to the 7200 block of Paris Avenue.
Police say one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the shooting may have happened after an argument over a dice game.
