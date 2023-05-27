LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Basketball tournament to bring people together in Jefferson Co.

Schedule for the 3-on-3 Hoopfest tournament
Schedule for the 3-on-3 Hoopfest tournament(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a basketball tournament with the goal of community connection.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is partnering with Hoopfest 3-on-3 to hold the inaugural event, “Sheriff Mark Pettway’s Community Tour”. During this free event, a series of 3-versus-3 basketball tournaments will happen across Jefferson Co. The event will launch on June 24 and last until August 5.

The aim is to help young people engage with the community. “It is important to provide our community with different ways to resolve conflict, support our younger generation, and provide them with safe places to enjoy themselves,” said Sheriff Pettway.

This event is part of Pettway’s “Bridging the Gap Between Law Enforcement and the Community” campaign.

To register for the event, visit the Hoopfest website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Donald Ricky Smith
Walker County man arrested for possession of carfentanil
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
FILE
Suspect found hiding in laundry room after fleeing police, crashing stolen vehicle
Tontavious D. Curry was struck and killed while walking along Alabama 77.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Talladega Co.

Latest News

2 people shot on Paris Avenue
2 people shot on Paris Avenue in Birmingham
The crash resulted in lane closures on Alabama 5 near Indian Hills Drive in Bibb County
Traffic Alert: 2-vehicle crash causes lane blockage in Bibb Co.
Alabama Jubilee prepares to lift off during Memorial Day weekend
Jubilee returns to Point Mallard this weekend
Source: WBRC Video
Glenn Foster’s family and friends stage courthouse rally and call on authorities to re-open investigation