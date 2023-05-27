Basketball tournament to bring people together in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a basketball tournament with the goal of community connection.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is partnering with Hoopfest 3-on-3 to hold the inaugural event, “Sheriff Mark Pettway’s Community Tour”. During this free event, a series of 3-versus-3 basketball tournaments will happen across Jefferson Co. The event will launch on June 24 and last until August 5.

The aim is to help young people engage with the community. “It is important to provide our community with different ways to resolve conflict, support our younger generation, and provide them with safe places to enjoy themselves,” said Sheriff Pettway.

This event is part of Pettway’s “Bridging the Gap Between Law Enforcement and the Community” campaign.

To register for the event, visit the Hoopfest website.

