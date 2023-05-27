LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AAA calling the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days

How to keep your teen driver safe
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, we will be in the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers.

AAA is calling the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days.

Experts say it’s because teens are out of school and have more time to get out and be on the road.

Clay Ingram with AAA says they see about 30% of teen fatalities happen during that 100-day timeline.

The numbers are an uptick from the remining months of the year.

To help keep your teen safe, AAA said parents need to make sure you are practicing good driving habits and setting a good example for your child.

Also make sure to talk with your child about driving safety before letting them loose on the highway.

Something AAA has offered to parents and teens for years is a parent teen driving agreement that lists what topics need to be discussed before your teen gets in the car and on the road.

“Then the parents sign it and then the teen signs it and it’s certainly not any kind of legal binding agreement, but it serves to keep everybody on the same page, to know what’s expected, what’s allowed, what’s not allowed,” Ingram said.

For teens, Clay said make sure you don’t have multiple passengers in your vehicle at one time.

That can be distracting and dangerous.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59

Latest News

Gadsden working to get money for challenger learning center
Gadsden offering $250,000 to Challenger Center, still not enough to open STEM center for students
Source: WBRC video
St. Clair County leaders investing $1 million for mental health at new jail
Teachers being handed pink slips as summer arrives
Trash troubles in east Birmingham
Birmingham city leaders looking to tackle waste management issue