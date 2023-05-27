AAA calling the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, we will be in the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers.

AAA is calling the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days.

Experts say it’s because teens are out of school and have more time to get out and be on the road.

Clay Ingram with AAA says they see about 30% of teen fatalities happen during that 100-day timeline.

The numbers are an uptick from the remining months of the year.

To help keep your teen safe, AAA said parents need to make sure you are practicing good driving habits and setting a good example for your child.

Also make sure to talk with your child about driving safety before letting them loose on the highway.

Something AAA has offered to parents and teens for years is a parent teen driving agreement that lists what topics need to be discussed before your teen gets in the car and on the road.

“Then the parents sign it and then the teen signs it and it’s certainly not any kind of legal binding agreement, but it serves to keep everybody on the same page, to know what’s expected, what’s allowed, what’s not allowed,” Ingram said.

For teens, Clay said make sure you don’t have multiple passengers in your vehicle at one time.

That can be distracting and dangerous.

