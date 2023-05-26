LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Walker County man arrested for possession of carfentanil

Donald Ricky Smith
Donald Ricky Smith(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in north Walker County is in jail after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office obtained a felony warrant from a carfentanil seizure.

Donald Ricky Smith, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigator Jim Browne then followed up with a search warrant of Smith’s residence on Arrow Head Lane off of Fall City Road.

Smith already has warrants for his arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a different case and two failure to appears in traffic court.

The suspect remains in jail on a “high cash bond” due to the danger to the community of carfentanil and failing to appear in court, according to the WCSO.

Carfentanil is an opioid that is ten thousand times more potent than morphine and commonly used as an elephant tranquilizer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59
The shooting happened Thursday morning on 44th Avenue North.
Homicide investigation underway in Inglenook community

Latest News

Tontavious D. Curry was struck and killed while walking along Alabama 77.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Clair Co.
The shooting happened Thursday morning on 44th Avenue North.
Homicide investigation underway in Inglenook community
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Jay Freeman is Gadsden State Community College's first police chief.
Gadsden State Community College announces first police chief