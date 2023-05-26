Walker County man arrested for possession of carfentanil

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in north Walker County is in jail after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office obtained a felony warrant from a carfentanil seizure.

Donald Ricky Smith, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigator Jim Browne then followed up with a search warrant of Smith’s residence on Arrow Head Lane off of Fall City Road.

Smith already has warrants for his arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a different case and two failure to appears in traffic court.

The suspect remains in jail on a “high cash bond” due to the danger to the community of carfentanil and failing to appear in court, according to the WCSO.

Carfentanil is an opioid that is ten thousand times more potent than morphine and commonly used as an elephant tranquilizer.

