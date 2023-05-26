LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Authorities looking for woman who brought raccoon to Petco for nail trim, let other customers kiss it
A total of 1,032 students received 3,082 scholarships.
Jefferson Co. seniors earn over $107 million in scholarship money
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
PHOTOS: Pilot locked out of plane crawls through window