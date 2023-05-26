Suspect found hiding in laundry room after fleeing police, crashing stolen vehicle

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after evading police in a stolen car.

At around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person nearly struck a Hueytown detective’s vehicle while driving recklessly in the area of Allison Bonnett Drive and Townhouse Lane. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop when the detective attempted to pull them over.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle on Brooklane Drive, but later found it crashed into a pole on 26th Avenue. Police found the suspect had fled the scene and requested assistance from the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 team.

After attempting to track the suspect, a 911 call was received saying that they were hiding in the laundry room of a residence in the 3200 block of King Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Hueytown investigators said the vehicle was stolen out of Birmingham PD and that additional charges are pending after review with the district attorney’s office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.