LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

State troopers to be ‘highly visible’ during Memorial Day weekend

State troopers on travel safety during the Memorial Day holiday
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Memorial Day holiday began Friday for a lot of people and that means hitting the roadway for summer vacation or visiting friends and family.

WBRC spoke with State Troopers about traffic safety ahead of the holiday rush.

Cpl. Reginal King, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Memorial Day holiday travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends midnight on Monday.

The highway patrol division of the ALEA will be conducting high visibility traffic details during that holiday time. They believe drivers are more likely to follow the rules of the road if they see law enforcement nearby.

That means drivers can expect to see driver’s license and equipment checkpoints on state roadways, along with other deterrents.

“Its effective because if you see the blue lights, you know that troopers are out on the roadways. And let’s be honest, no one should want to go to jail,” King said. “So, we hope the visibility alone deters people from drinking and driving and exercising dangerous practices such as following too close and simply not wearing your seatbelt while on the roadways.”

Troopers also suggest a quick safety check of your car if you plan on traveling this weekend. Walk around the vehicle and check the tires for low pressure, and make sure there’s a working spare in the car as well.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59
The shooting happened Thursday morning on 44th Avenue North.
Homicide investigation underway in Inglenook community

Latest News

Jay Freeman is Gadsden State Community College's first police chief.
Gadsden State Community College announces first police chief
Source: WBRC video
State troopers on travel safety during the Memorial Day holiday
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
Several wild hogs have taken over Casonya McClammy's yard just off Hannah Court. She posted a...
Adamsville residents dealing with destructive hogs