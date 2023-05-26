LawCall
Shelby County man gets 15 years in prison for advertising child porn on ‘dark web’

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for crimes related to child pornography and sex abuse.

38-year-old Shawn Michael Hughes of Chelsea was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hughes will also have to pay $116,500 in restitution to victims.

According to court documents, Hughes admitted to using the ‘dark web’ to exchange images of child sexual abuse.

Hughes plead guilty to one count of advertising child pornography and one count of child pornography in August 2022.

“Today’s sentencing sends a resounding message to those who would use the shadows of the Dark Web to commit such heinous crimes. We will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for every child impacted by these heinous acts,” stated U.S. Attorney Escalona.

Along with being a member of the dark web, Hughes also held a vast collection of images of child sex abuse on his electronic devices. These devices were seized from his home.

These convictions will force Hughes to register as a sex offender.

The Hughes case was part of the Project Safe Childhood, which is built to fight the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, click here.

