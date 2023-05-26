LawCall
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Clair Co.

Tontavious D. Curry was struck and killed while walking along Alabama 77.
Tontavious D. Curry was struck and killed while walking along Alabama 77.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Talladega County man died after he was hit by a car May 25.

Authorities have identified the man as Tontavious D. Curry. He was 23. Curry was walking in the road when he was struck.

The crash happened on Alabama 77 near the 78 mile marker, about one mile south of Lincoln.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

