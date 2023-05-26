LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Kronospan investing over $300 million in Oxford, bringing over 100 jobs

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford City Council approved tax abatements for Kronospan’s new Oriented Strand Board (OSB) manufacturing plant on its 460-acre site in Oxford at Thursday morning’s council meeting.

This $350 million investment will create 125 new jobs. Once completed, Kronospan will employ approximately 600 people with a total investment of over $1 billion since beginning operations in 2008.

“We’re very pleased to announce the next project at our Oxford site,” says Hans Obermaier, CEO of Kronospan’s North American companies. “This is not only an opportunity to further expand our portfolio of wood panel products in the United States but also meets our customers growing need for high-quality construction materials. Just like the other plants on our site, the OSB plant will be constructed with our sustainability principles in mind and will further enhance our negative carbon footprint status.”

Spokeswoman Lorie Denton says this level of commitment and expansion in the community is one of the best compliments a city can receive.

Kronospan is one of the largest producers of wood panel products, with its main headquarters in Oxford.

They’ve invested $89 million in capital projects in the last six months. Denton says they’ve also worked with local schools to recruit employees.

“They’re doing all the things that we’re telling them that they need to do to be successful in recruiting a workforce pipeline,” says Denton. “They were instrumental in working with Oxford City Schools to create a forklift training program last year that was the first of its kind across Alabama. They just completed another year of that program, and all of those students, around 20 last, year about the same this year. All those students graduated with forklift certifications and were offered jobs with Kronospan.”

They will break ground for the new facility later this year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account

Latest News

AAA says to adjust travel during crowded Memorial Day weekend
AAA expecting one of the busiest travel weekends this Memorial Day holiday
Tips for best fuel economy during Memorial Day weekend
How to get the most out of your gas tank this Memorial Day weekend
An FDA panel recently recommended a new Pfizer vaccine for infants that's given through the...
‘This is a new tool:’ UAB professor on newly recommended RSV vaccine
Impact on baseball league after Fred Plump charged
Impact on baseball league after Fred Plump charged
AAA says to adjust travel during crowded Memorial Day weekend
AAA says to adjust travel during crowded Memorial Day weekend