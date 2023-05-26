Jefferson Co. seniors earn over $107 million in scholarship money

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - JEFCOED graduating seniors were offered more than $107.3 million in scholarship money this year.

A total of 1,032 students received 3,082 scholarships.

“I continue to be impressed with the growth we see year to year. This shows a tremendous effort by the class of 2023, their teachers, and their and administrators. I am so proud of this group for reaching that milestone. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in their post-secondary efforts,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.

