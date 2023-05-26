LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. seniors earn over $107 million in scholarship money

A total of 1,032 students received 3,082 scholarships.
A total of 1,032 students received 3,082 scholarships.(Source: Pexels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - JEFCOED graduating seniors were offered more than $107.3 million in scholarship money this year.

A total of 1,032 students received 3,082 scholarships.

“I continue to be impressed with the growth we see year to year. This shows a tremendous effort by the class of 2023, their teachers, and their and administrators. I am so proud of this group for reaching that milestone. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in their post-secondary efforts,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Honda work study program
Tontavious D. Curry was struck and killed while walking along Alabama 77.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Clair Co.
The shooting happened Thursday morning on 44th Avenue North.
Homicide investigation underway in Inglenook community
Donald Ricky Smith
Walker County man arrested for possession of carfentanil