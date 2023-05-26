LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

How to get the most out of your gas tank this Memorial Day weekend

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas experts said we will likely see gas prices rise a little overnight in anticipation for the Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices are are around $3.15 in Jefferson County right now, but if you’re driving across state this weekend, experts said prices are going to vary.

Alabama AAA said if you want to save some money on gas, keep the load in your car as light as possible, and be sure your tires are properly inflated. But, one of the best ways to get the most out of your tank is driving an average of around 50 miles per hour. Experts said every five miles per hour you go beyond that, your fuel economy starts going down.

AAA said the best thing you should do before you hit the road, is take your car for a quick check up, even if you don’t think anything is wrong.

“Things like belts and hoses that tend to deteriorate from the inside out, they look fine, they look brand new on the outside, but they could be about to go,” Clay Ingram with AAA said. “That will put you on the side of the road very quickly. Get your car checked by a local technician, because they can find things an average person might not be able to identify as potential problems.”

Ingram said car repair shops can typically check you out for free or cheap.

“Make sure your car is in good mechanical operating condition,” he said. “Making sure that your tires are in good shape, have good tread depth on them, and are properly inflated, can help keep you from breaking down somewhere along the way.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account

Latest News

Several wild hogs have taken over Casonya McClammy's yard just off Hannah Court. She posted a...
Adamsville residents dealing with destructive hogs
We’re learning the bill that could save Birmingham Southern College from closing is now...
Bill that could help Birmingham Southern awaiting Ivey’s signature
AAA says to adjust travel during crowded Memorial Day weekend
AAA expecting one of the busiest travel weekends this Memorial Day holiday
An FDA panel recently recommended a new Pfizer vaccine for infants that's given through the...
‘This is a new tool:’ UAB professor on newly recommended RSV vaccine