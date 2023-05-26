How to get the most out of your gas tank this Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas experts said we will likely see gas prices rise a little overnight in anticipation for the Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices are are around $3.15 in Jefferson County right now, but if you’re driving across state this weekend, experts said prices are going to vary.

Alabama AAA said if you want to save some money on gas, keep the load in your car as light as possible, and be sure your tires are properly inflated. But, one of the best ways to get the most out of your tank is driving an average of around 50 miles per hour. Experts said every five miles per hour you go beyond that, your fuel economy starts going down.

AAA said the best thing you should do before you hit the road, is take your car for a quick check up, even if you don’t think anything is wrong.

“Things like belts and hoses that tend to deteriorate from the inside out, they look fine, they look brand new on the outside, but they could be about to go,” Clay Ingram with AAA said. “That will put you on the side of the road very quickly. Get your car checked by a local technician, because they can find things an average person might not be able to identify as potential problems.”

Ingram said car repair shops can typically check you out for free or cheap.

“Make sure your car is in good mechanical operating condition,” he said. “Making sure that your tires are in good shape, have good tread depth on them, and are properly inflated, can help keep you from breaking down somewhere along the way.”

