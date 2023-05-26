LawCall
Hoover man faces several charges in domestic violence incident involving wife

Mardoqueo Poroj-Argueta is currently being held in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred...
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man faces several charges after a domestic violence incident involving his wife, police say.

Mardoqueo Poroj-Argueta, 37, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Hoover Police responded to a domestic violence call at Lorna Place Apartments on Treeline Court May 25 around 10:37 a.m.

A witness heard a woman calling for help and saw a man trying to pull her into an apartment. Officers arrived at the scene and were able to find the man and woman.

The initial investigation determined the suspect used his hands and several weapons to severely assault the victim before attempting to suffocate her with a trash bag, according to police.

Poroj-Argueta is being held in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Friday

Anyone with any additional information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Jennifer Harrelson at 205-444-7539.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

