Gov. Ivey awards grants for youth services in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $200,000 to provide youth services across Jefferson County.
The governor’s office awarded $143,938 to the Bessemer Cut Off Advocacy Center Inc. in an effort to provide support, advocacy, and court accompaniment for victims of child abuse in areas of Jefferson County.
In addition, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham was awarded $50,000 in grants to help provide services to children who are at-risk of involvement in the juvenile court system.
The funds have been made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
