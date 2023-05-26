Gov. Ivey awards grants for youth services in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $200,000 to provide youth services across Jefferson County.

The governor’s office awarded $143,938 to the Bessemer Cut Off Advocacy Center Inc. in an effort to provide support, advocacy, and court accompaniment for victims of child abuse in areas of Jefferson County.

In addition, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham was awarded $50,000 in grants to help provide services to children who are at-risk of involvement in the juvenile court system.

“Unfortunately, many children face difficult situations at home and need skilled guidance and mentoring to realize brighter futures,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for providing these compassionate and timely services to assist youth in Jefferson County.”

The funds have been made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey to support these programs and services which serve different needs, but are both designed to help youth overcome obstacles,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

