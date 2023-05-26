LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey awards grants for youth services in Jefferson County

Gov. Ivey awards grants for youth services in Jefferson County
Gov. Ivey awards grants for youth services in Jefferson County(Source: WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $200,000 to provide youth services across Jefferson County.

The governor’s office awarded $143,938 to the Bessemer Cut Off Advocacy Center Inc. in an effort to provide support, advocacy, and court accompaniment for victims of child abuse in areas of Jefferson County.

In addition, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham was awarded $50,000 in grants to help provide services to children who are at-risk of involvement in the juvenile court system.

The funds have been made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Source: WBRC video
2 Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape

Latest News

Donald Ricky Smith
Walker County man arrested for possession of carfentanil
Source: WBRC video
Protest held for Glenn Foster in Pickens Co.
Source: WBRC video
Teachers being handed pink slips as summer arrives
Source: WBRC video
Pell City investing in mental health services for inmates
Tyrone Bennett
DA fights order to move sex offender to facility near elementary school