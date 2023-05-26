LawCall
Convicted sex offender sentenced to 20 years in prison

Michael Lee Haynes
Michael Lee Haynes(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston man was sentenced by a federal judge on child sexual exploitation charges Friday.

40-year-old Michael Lee Haynes was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. He will also have to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim.

According to court documents, Haynes exposed himself to a woman in an Anniston park in May 2022. Officials then found more than 50 videos of minors and child pornography on Haynes phone.

At the time, Haynes was on supervised release after he pled guilty to child pornography crimes in 2013 when he sent child pornography images and videos to an undercover agent.

Haynes pled guilty to the charge in January 2023.

