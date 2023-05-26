Columbiana library summer learning programs kick off May 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As school gets out this summer, we’re looking at ways tonight to help your child avoid the summer brain drain.

Local libraries like the Columbiana Public Library are offering programs for children and teens this summer.

The Columbiana library will be kicking off their summer reading program May 31 and will run until July 15.

Jennifer Combs, Columbiana Library Director said their free summer reading program registration opens up tomorrow.

“Reading is fundamental to all other subjects,” Combs said. “Believe it or not, math, science, history. If you can’t read, or if you struggle to read, then you will have trouble in those subjects also.”

A lot of the summer learning programs they offer are mostly geared towards children, but they also have some teen programs.

“We do have a design playlist,” Combs said. “So with that, they read a book and they design a playlist for it, and we will make that playlist into a bookmark and put it with the book, so people will say oh this is a neat little playlist.”

Jennifer hopes those who participate in their summer programs learn to love to read.

“I want you to fall in love with reading what you want to read, so I’m hoping that some of these teen programs, especially the design a playlist, will get these kids reading a book that they really love and find an author that they love and go from there,” Combs said.

Jennifer said it’s very important that children and teens keep their brain active and engaged to help them transition back to school at the end of summer.

The library is offering a variety of learning programs for children and teens.

For more information head over to Events — Columbiana Public Library

