Bill that could help Birmingham Southern awaiting Ivey’s signature

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re learning the bill that could save Birmingham Southern College from closing is now awaiting Governor Ivey’s signature.

The bill would provide financial relief to distressed public and private colleges and universities but they have to meet certain criteria like being in operation for more than 50 years in Alabama and have a significant impact on the local community.

The program is inspired by the recent financial struggles of Birmingham Southern. The bill doesn’t have any specific details about funding but Senator Jabo Waggoner, the sponsor, told us recently that Birmingham southern needs about $30 million.

“This legislation will probably save Birmingham Southern College. It is very well respected in this community and it’s an institution we have to keep alive and functioning in Birmingham and the state of Alabama,” Waggoner, R-Vestavia said.

Lawmakers went back and forth over the bill with some saying it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

The bill passed the House Thursday then went back to Senate for final approval with an amendment that sunsets the legislation in January 2027. We’re told its now heading to the governor’s desk.

