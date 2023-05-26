Adamsville residents dealing with destructive hogs

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Adamsville neighborhood is dealing with some unwanted guests causing some serious headaches on their property.

Several wild hogs have taken over Casonya McClammy’s yard just off Hannah Court. She posted a video on Facebook showing the hogs making themselves at home.

“These are not the oink, oink pigs. They don’t care. They just wild and nasty,” McClammy said.

She’s tried everything to get rid of them.

“We use mountain lion urine. We use BB guns. We’ve used regular guns to shoot at them, but we have to be mindful of the guns because we have resident around here,” McClammy said. It’s the same swine song over in Brenda Madison’s yard next door.

“I try and watch for them and I run them out of the yard when I see them. I run them out of their yard I don’t know how many times,” Madison said.

McClammy says sometimes the hogs are very defiant even after trying to shoo them away.

“You have like that one or two that look at you crazy like who you talking to. I’m like ok, you win. I’m going in the house because I don’t like nature like that and I’m not going to chase no hog,” McClammy said.

She’s reached out to the city for help but didn’t get anywhere. We called the mayor who says the situation is unfortunately out of the city’s hands.

“You can’t move them. We can’t just come out and pick up the hogs and take them somewhere else. They can be trapped on you premises and killed on your premises, but we can’t do that for you,” Mayor Pam Palmer said.

Palmer says if you are dealing with wild hogs like this, your best bet is to call the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and have a company trap the hogs. You can find out more information here: https://www.outdooralabama.com/what-hunt/feral-hog-hunting-alabama

McClammy is hoping the right person sees this and helps them out.

“We have to come out our door and basically scout and look for pigs before we come out and I don’t want to have to do that,” McClammy said.

McClammy tells us the city also sent her a list of companies that will trap and kill feral hogs at her expense. She doesn’t feel she should have to pay for it since it’s impacting multiple neighbors.

