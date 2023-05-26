AAATC: Creole Burritos

Ingredients:

1 pound gilled chicken cut into bite size pieces

2 tbsp creole seasoning

2 cups beans

1 cup diced tomato

1 cup sauteed onion

1 cup cooked rice

1 cup tomatillo salsaA

large tortilla

Directions:

Sautee onion, add creole seasoning, beans and simmer. Heat tortilla and add chicken, rice and beans.

Fold sides in and roll it up. Enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.