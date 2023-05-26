LawCall
AAATC: Creole Burritos

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023
AAATC: Creole Burritos

Ingredients:

1 pound gilled chicken cut into bite size pieces

2 tbsp creole seasoning

2 cups beans

1 cup diced tomato

1 cup sauteed onion

1 cup cooked rice

1 cup tomatillo salsaA

large tortilla

Directions:

Sautee onion, add creole seasoning, beans and simmer. Heat tortilla and add chicken, rice and beans.

Fold sides in and roll it up. Enjoy!

