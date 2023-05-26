LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AAA expecting one of the busiest travel weekends this Memorial Day holiday

AAA says to adjust travel during crowded Memorial Day weekend
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is almost here and travel experts are predicting that this will be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

If you’re planning to start your holiday a little early and leave on Friday, AAA experts said be prepared for crowded highways and packed airports.

Local AAA experts said this is likely going to be one of the biggest travel years Alabama has seen in decades, really kicking off this weekend, with more than 40 million people across the country hitting the road or heading to the airport. Clay Ingram with AAA said this will be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since the early 2000′s.

AAA is projecting 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s about 7% more people than last year. Experts said they normally only see one to two percent increases from year to year. It also won’t be less crowded if you’re flying, airports are expected to see an 11% increase in travelers. Ingram said no matter where you go, it’s gong to be busy and take longer than you expect.

“You need to be padding your travel time schedule,” Ingram said. “Get to the airport much earlier than you would. Be sure if you have a six hour drive, you might want to allow eight hours to take that six hour drive.”

While there may be more people out this year, gas is expected to be cheaper than this time last year. The state’s average is $3.15, but last Memorial Day, it was nearly $4.30.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account

Latest News

Several wild hogs have taken over Casonya McClammy's yard just off Hannah Court. She posted a...
Adamsville residents dealing with destructive hogs
We’re learning the bill that could save Birmingham Southern College from closing is now...
Bill that could help Birmingham Southern awaiting Ivey’s signature
Tips for best fuel economy during Memorial Day weekend
How to get the most out of your gas tank this Memorial Day weekend
An FDA panel recently recommended a new Pfizer vaccine for infants that's given through the...
‘This is a new tool:’ UAB professor on newly recommended RSV vaccine