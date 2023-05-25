LawCall
Shelby County man denied bond on sex offense charges

Stanley Andrews
Stanley Andrews(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man charged with multiple sex offenses was denied bond Wednesday in front of Shelby County District Court Judge Casey Duncan.

Stanley Andrews is charged with two counts of rape 1st, Sodomy 1st, Sexual Torture, Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Disseminate, and nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Andrews’ bond was denied on the Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Torture charges.

Bond on the Child Pornography charges remains set at $3,405,000. Those charges are not eligible for a denial of bond by statue.

If convicted, Andrews faces a possible sentence of between 10 years up to life on the Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Torture charges. He would face between two and 20 years on the Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Disseminate charge, and between one to 10 years on the Possession of Child Pornography charges.

