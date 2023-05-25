LawCall
National Stop the Bleed Day: Life-saving training at UAB

(KWTX)
By Sarah Verser
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Life-saving training was held Thursday, May 25, at UAB in honor of National Stop the Bleed Day.

Members of UAB’s Trauma and Acute Care Surgery division trained people how to apply a tourniquet, or pack a wound for someone who is bleeding. The training could give a victim the precious seconds they need to survive and not bleed to death.

The American College of Surgeons organized the Stop the Bleed campaign to provide training for the public. It was inspired after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, where 26 people died.

Reports show some mass casualty victims might have survived if bystanders were able to perform life-saving techniques before first responders arrived.

UAB will train your organization, too. Contact the Trauma and Surgery division at 205-975-5419.

You can also find life-saving information at this website.

