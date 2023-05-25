LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial box as he leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget In London March 15. Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London’s most-fortified sites.

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time.

Video footage posted on social media showed a white car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates, as police officers inspected the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man,” said witness Simon Parry, 44. “A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

The BBC showed a photo of officers leading away a man with handcuffed hands behind his back.

Officers cordoned off Whitehall after the crash but began to lift the barriers within half an hour, allowing people back into Whitehall, which normally teems with civil servants and tourists keen to see the nearby Houses of Parliament and other historic buildings.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.

Public access to the street is restricted, and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.

The gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants. In 1991 the IRA fired three mortars at the street, one of which exploded in the backyard of No. 10 while Prime Minister John Major was leading a Cabinet meeting inside. Three police officers and a civil servant suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Shooting Investigation
Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

Latest News

Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend