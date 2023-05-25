Jefferson County seeing multiple car break-ins; tips to stay vigilant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is getting reports of dozens of car break in’s across Jefferson County. Homewood Police saw five break-ins in just one day last week and county sheriff’s responded to multiple reports this week.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s got reports of more than a dozen of car break ins at a business on Pinson Valley Parkway this week. They said it happened during the day, while the owners were inside at work.

Jeffco Sheriff officials said suspects were targeting vehicles that were unlocked, but they also busted out some windows. Officials said now with summertime, more than ever you have to become more vigilant.

Lt. Joni Money said the best thing you can do is register your security camera with their camera integration system. That is where deputies can tap into your cameras in real time, during a crime, and capture images and respond. Officials said they can’t tap in without your permission, and they are seeing success with the program, but there’s also more you need to be doing.

“Don’t leave change,” Money said. “Don’t leave cash. Don’t leave valuables. Park in well lit areas and watch your surroundings, look around. Find a camera, park under that camera. A lot of times those cameras, especially downtown or Publix shopping centers, are being monitored by our Metro Area Crime Center.”

Lt. Money said even parking near a local businesses security cameras when you are downtown can help police recover items in the investigation process.

Click here to register your security camera with the county.

