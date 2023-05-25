LawCall
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown

Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown(HNN File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on the roadway in Hueytown Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive around 8:37 p.m.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 53-year-old Larry David McElroy of Woodstock.

The driver of the vehicle who struck McElroy remained at the scene and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Hueytown Police Department.

