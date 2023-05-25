Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on the roadway in Hueytown Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive around 8:37 p.m.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 53-year-old Larry David McElroy of Woodstock.

The driver of the vehicle who struck McElroy remained at the scene and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Hueytown Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.