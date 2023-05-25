LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Shooting Investigation
Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

Latest News

Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend