Inmate serving attempted murder sentence escapes from Staton Prison

Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire
Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped overnight from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County.

Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire, 21, was serving a 23-year sentence for an attempted murder conviction out of Montgomery County when he escaped around 2 a.m., ADOC said.

Stoudemire is 5′8″ and 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stoudemire’s location is urged to call 911, local law enforcement or ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

