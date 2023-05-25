LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Inglenook community

The shooting happened Thursday morning on 44th Avenue North.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

East Precinct officers responded to the 4300 block of 44th Avenue North in the Inglenook community around 9:35 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

When police arrived on scene, they observed an adult male on a porch lying unresponsive.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was involved in an argument with another male when the victim was shot.

The suspect left the scene.

No one is currently in custody.

Police say this was likely an isolated incident so there is no threat to the public.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

