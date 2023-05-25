LawCall
Former Pelham volunteer coach faces child porn charges

Jamie Paul Hutto
Jamie Paul Hutto(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former volunteer coach in the Pelham Parks & Rec Department has been removed following charges of possessing and disseminating child porn.

The Pelham Police Department says 39-year-old Jamie Paul Hutto is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography.

Hutto is currently in the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

More information will be added to this story as we learn new details.

