Eutaw holds third annual First Responders parade

Eutaw first responders parade
Eutaw first responders parade(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) -Sirens wailed and lights flashed throughout downtown Eutaw Thursday. There was no dire emergency but something far more benign, the First Responders parade for the third year.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson started this annual tradition three years ago. Thursday, he had what he considered the largest turn-out in terms of participating first responders.

The chief says he came up with the idea because he wanted the public at large to know police officers, firefighters, and all first responders are here to help, and they’re just so much more than enforcing the law. They’re your friends, relatives, and protector. Chief Johnson says the parade through town featured more than 25 first responders and individuals from the region such as UA police and Moundville.

“We’re trying to bridge the gap between the community and the police department. We’re just trying to let the people know we’re not just out here writing tickets and putting you in jail. We want to give kids something to do. They enjoy it more than we do, so just trying to give something back to the community,” said Police Chief Tommy Johnson.

“Cause all the people out here doing bad things, you got police officers and firefighters out here trying to save our country and stuff like that,” said 14-year old Trashun May.

The four mile parade lined up behind the Eutaw Police Department and made its way through neighborhoods and downtown.

