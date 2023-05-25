LawCall
DEVELOPING: Two Birmingham police officers transported to UAB Hospital after crash on I-59

Two Birmingham Police officers transported to UAB Hospital
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham police officers were transported to UAB Hospital early Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 59 SB near 19th Street in Ensley.

According to Battalion Chief Carlos Clark, the officers were sitting in their patrol car on the interstate doing paperwork when they were struck by another vehicle.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue confirmed that the two officers and and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to UAB. One was able to walk and another was on a stretcher.

WBRC has reached out to the Birmingham Police Department for more information.

The site of the crash is causing delays on Interstate 59 SB as crews are working to clear the roadway. Visit WBRC.com/traffic for the latest driving conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

