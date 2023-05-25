LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Denise Peterson: Mama’s Salmon Croquettes

Good Day Cooking
Denise Peterson: Mama's Salmon Croquettes
By Denise Peterson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mama’s Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb grilled salmon
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 corn meal
  • 1/4 flour
  • 1/2 tsp old bay seasoning
  • 1/4 cup each green & red peppers, chopped
  • 1/4 cup onions, chopped

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, crumble salmon and add all above ingredients.
  2. Shape into 4 oz patties.
  3. Add oil into a medium skillet.
  4. Place salmon patties in hot oil and cook on each side until edgse are brown. Remove and drain.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Shooting Investigation
Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Denise Peterson: Mama's Salmon Croquettes
Source: WBRC video
Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel
Source: WBRC video
Will Cholewinski: Zydeco Burger
Source: WBRC video
Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel