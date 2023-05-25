Denise Peterson: Mama’s Salmon Croquettes
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mama’s Salmon Croquettes
Ingredients
- 1 lb grilled salmon
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 corn meal
- 1/4 flour
- 1/2 tsp old bay seasoning
- 1/4 cup each green & red peppers, chopped
- 1/4 cup onions, chopped
Directions
- In a medium bowl, crumble salmon and add all above ingredients.
- Shape into 4 oz patties.
- Add oil into a medium skillet.
- Place salmon patties in hot oil and cook on each side until edgse are brown. Remove and drain.
