Denise Peterson: Mama’s Salmon Croquettes

Mama’s Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients

1 lb grilled salmon

2 eggs

1/2 corn meal

1/4 flour

1/2 tsp old bay seasoning

1/4 cup each green & red peppers, chopped

1/4 cup onions, chopped

Directions

In a medium bowl, crumble salmon and add all above ingredients. Shape into 4 oz patties. Add oil into a medium skillet. Place salmon patties in hot oil and cook on each side until edgse are brown. Remove and drain.

