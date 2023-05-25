LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City working to change code and punish those who dont properly dispose of their trash

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now city leaders are working to modernize and automate the trash pick up process and those changes come with new penalties if you don’t follow the rules

City leaders say this is one of the city’s largest issues, and city leaders routinely hear complaints in neighborhood meetings. That is why Councilor Valerie Abbott says the code and punishments must be strengthened.

“I mean it looks horrible and if you invite someone to your home, you don’t want them to think your neighborhood is a dump.”

Right now initial fines cost around $100, but Councilor Abbott says breaking the city code could lead to more money coming out of your pocket.

“The fines look small, but when you add court costs to these fines, suddenly you have a $200 ticket you have to pay so it is better to not violate the law.”

So how can you avoid these fines and still get your bulk trash taken care of. Councilor Abbott says you need to place your trash at the curb at the appropriate time and never dump illegally.

“As far as the trash and brush go, you know there is a date for pick up. People are not supposed to start piling their trash and brush out as soon as they see the truck drive away with the last pick up.”

As for your family’s trash, that is a little simpler thanks to the new automated system.

“With the new garbage system, they have to put their garbage in their cart. They can’t put it beside it, they can’t pile it on top of it.”

The city also just announced that starting next Tuesday you can purchase an additional garbage cart for your family’s trash.

It will cost you $120 but will double the amount of trash your family can get rid of. For more information, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Fred L. Plump. Jr
Alabama lawmaker accused in kickback scheme resigns amid federal charges
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident
Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous

Latest News

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Jefferson County seeing multiple car break-ins; tips to stay vigilant
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Passport backlog now taking more than three months; local congressman overwhelmed with emergency requests
Birmingham Legion FC, Birmingham, Ala.
Birmingham Legion make history
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Water Works unveils ‘BillBetter’ initiative in an effort to rebuild customer trust