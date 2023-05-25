City working to change code and punish those who dont properly dispose of their trash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now city leaders are working to modernize and automate the trash pick up process and those changes come with new penalties if you don’t follow the rules

City leaders say this is one of the city’s largest issues, and city leaders routinely hear complaints in neighborhood meetings. That is why Councilor Valerie Abbott says the code and punishments must be strengthened.

“I mean it looks horrible and if you invite someone to your home, you don’t want them to think your neighborhood is a dump.”

Right now initial fines cost around $100, but Councilor Abbott says breaking the city code could lead to more money coming out of your pocket.

“The fines look small, but when you add court costs to these fines, suddenly you have a $200 ticket you have to pay so it is better to not violate the law.”

So how can you avoid these fines and still get your bulk trash taken care of. Councilor Abbott says you need to place your trash at the curb at the appropriate time and never dump illegally.

“As far as the trash and brush go, you know there is a date for pick up. People are not supposed to start piling their trash and brush out as soon as they see the truck drive away with the last pick up.”

As for your family’s trash, that is a little simpler thanks to the new automated system.

“With the new garbage system, they have to put their garbage in their cart. They can’t put it beside it, they can’t pile it on top of it.”

The city also just announced that starting next Tuesday you can purchase an additional garbage cart for your family’s trash.

It will cost you $120 but will double the amount of trash your family can get rid of. For more information, you can click here.

