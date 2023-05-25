Chilton Co. authorities warning folks about arrest warrant scam

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks about an arrest warrant scam.

According to a Facebook post from the CCSO, scammers are identifying themselves as a member of local law enforcement, sometimes using the names of real employees, demanding payment in the form of gift cards to avoid being issued an arrest warrant.

Officials with the CCSO want folks to know they’ll never call anyone to inform them about a warrant or demand payment of any kind.

They say if you have a real warrant, they will not call you on the phone - they will knock on your door. And they would never demand money, gift cards, or money transfers.

Officials also say you can’t trust caller ID. They say scammers can now manipulate caller ID to make it look like the call is coming from an official number.

They say if you have any issues or concerns, look up the official number for the agency and give them a call. But don’t use the number in the caller ID.

The sheriff’s office says to never share personal information with anyone who contacts you.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints in reference to an arrest warrant scam. Officials state... Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

