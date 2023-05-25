Busy Memorial Day weekend kicks off busy summer at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. At the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport, more travelers have been getting on flights than a normal week at the airport.

Kim Hunt is the VP of Communications for the Birmingham Airport Authority. She said if you’re flying out this weekend, give yourself extra time.

There is no more valet parking available, and more cars are parked in the garage, so you will want to give yourself extra time to find a spot.

BHM does not typically see extremely long wait times, but you will want to factor in more time for TSA.

This week is just one example of the success the Birmingham Airport has seen all year long, with double-digit increases in travelers each month in 2023.

Hunt anticipates this summer will be no different.

“We have been consistently climbing back to 2019 levels. We are still a little bit below, but we’re on track this year to get really, really close, and that’s just a really good indicator, I think, of what’s in store for us in the future,” said Hunt.

If you are traveling this weekend or this summer and have not been on a flight in a while, Hunt recommends double-checking what items are allowed through security so it doesn’t slow you down when getting to your gate.

