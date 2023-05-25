LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Busy Memorial Day weekend kicks off busy summer at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. At the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport, more travelers have been getting on flights than a normal week at the airport.

Kim Hunt is the VP of Communications for the Birmingham Airport Authority. She said if you’re flying out this weekend, give yourself extra time.

There is no more valet parking available, and more cars are parked in the garage, so you will want to give yourself extra time to find a spot.

BHM does not typically see extremely long wait times, but you will want to factor in more time for TSA.

This week is just one example of the success the Birmingham Airport has seen all year long, with double-digit increases in travelers each month in 2023.

Hunt anticipates this summer will be no different.

“We have been consistently climbing back to 2019 levels. We are still a little bit below, but we’re on track this year to get really, really close, and that’s just a really good indicator, I think, of what’s in store for us in the future,” said Hunt.

If you are traveling this weekend or this summer and have not been on a flight in a while, Hunt recommends double-checking what items are allowed through security so it doesn’t slow you down when getting to your gate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
Shooting Investigation
Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

Latest News

Chilton County Sheriff's Office
Chilton Co. authorities warning folks about arrest warrant scam
Local restaurants looking forward to SEC Tournament boost
SEC Baseball Tournament’s impact on businesses in Hoover
Improvements to Bush Hills neighborhood unveiled
Historic Bush Hills neighborhood opens new community center
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hueytown