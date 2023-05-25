Birmingham Water Works unveils ‘BillBetter’ initiative in an effort to rebuild customer trust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new JD Power Satisfaction Study shows that Birmingham Water Works ranks last in overall customer satisfaction in midsize markets in the south.

Birmingham Water Works leaders say they are working to change that and improve customer service and billing consistency and they’re rolling out a new initiative.

They are launching the “BillBetter” campaign in an effort to address both billing and customer care issues. They hope that by focusing on transparency improvement efforts they can also restore their clients’ trust.

The Water Works team says they have added additional staff to help respond to their customers’ questions and complaints.

Birmingham Water Works General Manager Michael Johnson says other key parts of the initiative include efforts to engage and educate customers on their policies as well as invest.

He says the utility is in the early phases of implementing automated meter reading. He says that is still a year or more away.

“We want to rebuild the trust with our customers and as we rebuild trust with our customers that better report that we have them allows everyone to benefit from the improvements we are making at the utility,” says Johnson.

