Birmingham Legion make history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dubbed as ‘the biggest match in club history’ has now become the biggest win in club history.

The Birmingham Legion defeated MLS club Charlotte FC 1-0 in the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup in front of over 12,000 fans at Protective Stadium.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination soccer tournament played between the top soccer leagues in the United States, as well as club and amateur leagues.

Prosper Kasim scored the one and only goal in the game, good enough to help the Legion make history.

After the historic win, the Legion will now move on to the Elite 8 of the U.S. Open cup and will host MLS club Inter Miami FC at Protective Stadium on June 7th.

Miami previously defeated Nashville SC to advance to the Elite 8.

