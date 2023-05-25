LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Legion make history

Birmingham Legion FC, Birmingham, Ala.
Birmingham Legion FC, Birmingham, Ala.(Birmingham Legion FC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dubbed as ‘the biggest match in club history’ has now become the biggest win in club history.

The Birmingham Legion defeated MLS club Charlotte FC 1-0 in the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup in front of over 12,000 fans at Protective Stadium.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination soccer tournament played between the top soccer leagues in the United States, as well as club and amateur leagues.

Prosper Kasim scored the one and only goal in the game, good enough to help the Legion make history.

After the historic win, the Legion will now move on to the Elite 8 of the U.S. Open cup and will host MLS club Inter Miami FC at Protective Stadium on June 7th.

Miami previously defeated Nashville SC to advance to the Elite 8.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Fred L. Plump. Jr
Alabama lawmaker accused in kickback scheme resigns amid federal charges
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident
Birmingham working to get owners to clean up messy property
Birmingham city leaders working to find owners of rundown South Eastlake home; officials say property is hazardous

Latest News

Former HealthSouth CEO accused of hiding millions of dollars in bank account
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Passport backlog now taking more than three months; local congressman overwhelmed with emergency requests
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Water Works unveils ‘BillBetter’ initiative in an effort to rebuild customer trust
Birmingham looks to get tough on trash
City working to change code and punish those who dont properly dispose of their trash