8 charged with conspiracy to seal from United States government

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eight people have been charged with conspiracy to steal United States property from the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) in an ongoing investigation.

The eight individuals have been named:

Tevin Fletcher, 32, of Oxford

Shane Farthing, 41, of Gadsden

Stantillio Whitfield, 43, of Anniston

Eric Matraia, 43, of Munford

Kelvin Battle, 53, of Anniston

Christopher Price, 54, of Childersburg

Steve Bonner, 62, of Goodwater

James Kenneth Scott, 71, of Sylcauga

Fletcher and Farthing are each charged with one count of conspiracy to seal property of the United States.

According to documents, Whitfield was a Material Examiner and Identifier for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Fletcher was a Material Expeditor for the DLA.

Documents allege that between September 2021 and October 2022, Whitfield and Fletcher conspired to steal approximately 50 AN/PVS-30 and other valuable government property valued at $546,750.

The charging documents also allege that Whitfield and Fletcher sold the stolen property at substantially discounted prices and shared the proceeds.

“The allegations against these defendants show they placed personal gain above their duty and the safety of our military personnel,” said United States Attorney Escalona. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to track and prosecute those who violate positions of public trust.”

According to the plea agreements, Whitfield and Fletcher have each agreed to plead guilty to the conspiracy charge. The Plea Agreements state that Whitfield received approximately $160,524 from the sale of government property stolen from ANAD and sent approximately $34,840 to Fletcher. Each defendant has agreed to pay restitution of $546,750 to the United States and forfeit the money they made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Farthing, Battle, and Bonner are also each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal United States property. Battle and Bonner are also each charged with an additional count related to specific instances of stealing or selling property stolen from ANAD.

According to documents, Battle and Farthing, who were police officers at ANAD, stole military property from warehouses at ANAD. Bonner acted as a middleman, selling stolen property directly to buyers and delivering stolen property to the owner of a military surplus store in Sylacauga.

The stolen items included equipment that was designed to be attached to military weapons systems to provide operators with instant nighttime engagement capabilities and/or improved target acquisition.

Battle has also been charged with two counts of wire fraud in connection with false statements made to obtain emergency loans and a loan guarantee from the Small Business Administration under programs designed to help small business during Covid-19.

According to a plea agreement, Farthing has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy to steal United States property. The plea agreement states that Farthing agreed to pay restitution to the United States and forfeit the money he made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for theft of government property is ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is twenty years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Matraia, Price, and Scott are each charged with one conspiracy to steal United States property.

According to the documents, Matraia, who was a Security Guard at ANAD, stole military property from warehouses at ANAD. Scott acted as a middleman, who delivered the stolen property to The Prepper Depot, a military surplus store in Sylacauga. Price, the owner of the store, sold the stolen property at a deeply discounted store and at gun shows.

Documents show that between 2015 and November 2021, Price received stolen property from ANAD valued at approximately $4 million. The stolen items included equipment that was designed to be attached to military weapon systems to provide operators with instant nighttime engagement capabilities and/or improved target acquisition.

According to the plea agreements, Price, Scott, and Matraia have each agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge. The plea agreements state that each defendant has agreed to pay restitution to the United States and forfeit the money they made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

