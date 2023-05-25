4 chefs to compete in 8th annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - The top four chefs who will compete in the upcoming 2023 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition along Alabama’s Gulf Coast have been announced. This is the event’s 8th year of cooking up a seafood winner.

Alabama Gulf Seafood says the finalists include chefs from Birmingham, Auburn, Orange Beach and Magnolia Springs. They’ll compete on June 12 for the chance to earn the state title and a $2,500 cash prize. The winner moves on to represent the state at the 20th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

Chefs from across the state submitted a recipe, but only four will compete. They include:

Chef Sam Adams - (small batch, Birmingham) “Mediterranean Summer Meets Birmingham”: Seared Gulf Red Snapper over Gulf Crab Salad, with Boiled Peanut Hummus, Cornmeal Fried Squash, Fried Capers, Saffron Beurre L’orange, and Herb Salad

Chef Lawrence Agnew - (Jesse’s Restaurant, Magnolia Springs) Charcoal Grilled Dry Aged Swordfish Chop, Magnolia Glazed Bayou Cora “Nixtamalized” Hominy & Local Summer Vegetables, Blue Crab Stuffed Heirloom Tomato, Bourride Butter

Chef Brody Olive - (Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort, Orange Beach) “Fishing on the Rocks, The Jetties at Perdido Pass” Gaff-Top Catfish Smoked over Scrub Oak Coal, Flash-Fried Mole Crabs + Gulf Shrimp Horseradish Cream, Pickled Purslane + Smoked Paprika Coral Tuile

Chef Nicholas Song - (The Depot, Auburn) Alabama Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Heirloom Tomato Miso Dashi, Meyer Lemon Quick Pickled Cucumber & Alabama Royal Red Shrimp Salad, Local Corn, Chili & Cotija “Esquites” Aioli

“This year not only saw the highest number of entries submitted to us in ASCO history, but also the best and most solid options statewide. We were blown away by chefs’ creativity in presenting Alabama Gulf Seafood through new and interesting recipe creations,” said Chef Jim Smith, owner and executive chef at Mobile’s The Hummingbird Way, board chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission (ASMC) and 2011 winner of both the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off and GASCO. “We cannot wait to see our four finalists’ creations brought to life in June.”

The competition is free and open to the public. Guests will enjoy live music, free oyster tastings compliments of Murder Point Oysters and will enjoy a live cooking competition as the sun sets on the Alabama Gulf.

