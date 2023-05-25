LawCall
3-year-old drowns in pool at Birmingham hotel

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned Monday night in a pool at a Birmingham hotel.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Irmani Ray.

She was found submerged in a hotel pool around 10 p.m. while swimming with family at the Drury Inn & Suites on Grandview Parkway.

Drury Inn & Suites, 3510 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

