Veterinarian student pleads guilty to illegally bringing horses into Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, owners of more than 60 horses have fought for justice after they say they were tricked by Fallon Blackwood, a veterinarian student who promised to look after their animals.

Blackwood is accused of traveling across the southeast to states like Georgia and South Carolina promising horse owners their animals would be re-homed in a safe and healthy environment, but they soon found out that was not the case.

These owners posted on social media looking to rehome their horses and they say they were contacted by Blackwood believing she was taking them to a good home, but many of them were never seen again.

Tuesday afternoon at the Blount County Courthouse, Blackwood entered a guilty plea on 13 counts of unlawfully bringing property from other states to Alabama.

Several of the victims filled the courtroom in person and online. Many of them said they never wanted to give their horses away, but with financial and health issues, they didn’t have a choice.

They said when they met Blackwood, they believed she’d take care of them, and it’s a decision that haunts them every day. Some say they made Blackwood sign a contract saying if something went wrong, she would return the horses to them. They would check in on their animals and ask for photos, which they never received.

Judge Gregory Reid sentenced Blackwood to five years of probation. During that time, she cannot be around horses under any circumstances. She was also ordered to pay victims thousands in restitution.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.