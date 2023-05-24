LawCall
Vandals strike Greene County golf course causing $20K in damage

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Eutaw are looking for suspected vandals who struck a west Alabama golf course doing thousands of dollars worth of damage to carts and sheds.

According to Eutaw police, at least five golf carts were damaged and just about every door on their sheds was ripped off their hinges.

“Next thing you know, the building will burn down,” said golfer Jack Johnston.

Johnston didn’t know what to make of all the major damage to golf carts, including his.

“It’s pretty bad because I had to carry my cart all the way home,” said Johnston.

Stanley Burns found his cart muddied, driven around by the vandals. Burns wasted little time fixing the damage himself.

“They tore the top off and I had to patch it by putting bolts through here, and the same on the other side,” said Burns.

This wasn’t a one time incident as it happened on three nights, according to Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson.

“We had one on May 5th, one on May 8th and one last weekend,” said Chief Johnson.

All told, there is more than $20,000 of damage, according to one club member.

“We got good leads, but right now we just want to let the person or persons know who did this we will prosecute you to the fullest,” said Chief Johnson.

As of Tuesday evening, no suspect is in custody. Burns and Johnson cannot ever recall anything like this happening before.

Chief Johnson says he’s not sure at this point what the official charges will be, but he did say they will be felonies.

The Greene County Golf Course has around 40 members.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

