Tree City USA: Anniston City Council applies for government funding to maintain city trees

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston is one of 92 cities known as Tree City USA, and to continue the legacy, they’ve applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry grant. If approved, they plan to use the funding to maintain and support the city’s trees.

The city recently removed two trees from Quintard Avenue that were over 150 years old and had reached the end of their lifespan. Applying for the forestry grant will help manage trees along that street and other areas.

They’ve also begun streetscaping, adding trees along Noble Street near their almost complete brand park on 11th Street, and they’re considering using this money to add more. This is just one of their many ideas the city has if they receive this funding.

“With this grant, we could create a master plan that you need for something in such a unique urban environment that is so big, so large. It has such a long lifespan that the grant could be used to train individuals who will be maintaining these trees,” Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “It could be used for urban forestry master plans like, and you need to maintain an area like Quintard.”

The application deadline is June 1st, and they hope they will find out they’ve been approved after that.

