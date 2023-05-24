Run for the Wall stops in Tuscaloosa on the way to Washington, D.C.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans are on their way to Washington, D.C. for the annual Run to the Wall. The motorcyclists went through west Alabama Tuesday morning on their way from California to D.C. Well over 100 folks started their journey in Ontario, California, taking the southern route, which included Tuscaloosa.

In the misty rain, Dustin Taylor and his fellow veterans paraded through the VA parking lot in Tuscaloosa to a patriotic and welcoming crowd.

It was a brief stop in a long trip that started more than 1,900 miles away. The ride is part of the “Run For The Wall,” a ride to honor and remember the soldiers who never made it home from war.

“It started off as a run for the Vietnam Wall to remember those who never came home from Vietnam, the MIAs and the POWs, so we don’t forget who they are because the hero’s name is never forgotten,” said retired Marine Dustin ‘Leatherneck’ Taylor.

Many miles later and through the passage of time, Run for the Wall now includes veterans from all conflicts.

The final destination is the nation’s capital, a 10-day journey that happens every year and one Taylor has been part of since 2015.

The motorcyclists are a mix of military veterans and civilians.

The ride started in 1989.

“Every year we come back. It’s just amazing. We started off with 117 and we’re now around 170. We have a huge amount of leadership and volunteers that go into this and they’ve been doing this for 33 years,” said Taylor.

Their next stop? Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Taylor says he anticipates their arrival in Washington D.C. by 2 p.m. Friday. He says about 50% of the riders are veterans.

