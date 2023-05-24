ALDOT to accept bids on paving of Gordo bypass

GORDO, Ala. (WBRC) - After delays in finishing the Gordo bypass in Pickens County, progress is being made on the new roadway.

The bypass is just over six miles long. The Alabama Department of Transportation started the project in 2017 and it was supposed to be completed about three years ago.

Then COVID hit and the area happened to receive more rain than normal, according to ALDOT West Alabama Spokesman John McWilliams.

The good news: grading and drainage work has been completed. The next step is to accept bids on paving the roadway, all 6.2 miles of the new bypass.

“The base and pave portion will let and we expect that to begin in early 2024 and once that starts, it’ll take two years, and once those two years are up, the project will be completely finished,” said McWilliams.

McWilliams says this is a federal-state split, meaning the federal government is paying 80% of the entire bypass cost. So far, it has cost more than $40 million.

